‘Veggie Connect’ secures Cordillera crops

The Department of Agriculture reported that at least 160 tons of highland vegetables have already been sold this month through the Kadiwa’s “Veggie Connect” and other market linkages.

The move aims to prevent food wastage and provide the public with access to affordable produce.

DA-Cordillera regional executive director Atty. Jennilyn Dawayan disclosed that a total 163,189 kilograms of vegetables were sold and will be sold until 26 January 2024 which assisted 93 farmers from the provinces of Mt. Province, Benguet and Ifugao.

“We will continue to provide Kadiwa services to farmers as may be needed,” Dawayan said in her report to DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

She added that the Agriculture department’s program — which connects farmers to more potential markets within and outside the region — began as a collaborative initiative with the Cordillera Association of Regional Executives.

The program aids the Agriculture department in monitoring the vegetable supply and amount of unsold vegetables, particularly cabbages and Chinese cabbage or wombok, whose prices dropped due to the influx.

Dawayan said that 11 tons of unsold vegetables from various trading posts were secured by Baguio City local offices and neighboring areas between 5 and 6 January and from 8 to 14 January, farmers sold 44 tons, followed by 105.6 tons a week, from P10 to P15 per kilo.

“Some vegetable farmers in the Cordilleras usually opt to dump older inventory to prevent prices of vegetables from falling further when new harvests — those preferred by traders — arrive at trading posts,” Dawayan said.