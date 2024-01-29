Solon calls for review of Phl’s commitment to One China Policy

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the administration to review the country’s commitment to the One China policy.

“The administration should get its act together. We cannot have the President, the chief architect of foreign policy, say one thing, while the Department of Foreign Affairs says another,” Hontiveros made the remarks after China warned the Philippines “not to play with fire.”

China’s warning stemmed from the congratulatory statement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed to Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on Monday.

In her regular media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, conveyed Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction with and resolutely opposes” Marcos’ remarks, noting that it is “a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

