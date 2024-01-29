Solon calls for review of Phl’s commitment to One China Policy

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the administration to review the country’s commitment to the One China policy.

“The administration should get its act together. We cannot have the President, the chief architect of foreign policy, say one thing, while the Department of Foreign Affairs says another,” Hontiveros made the remarks after China warned the Philippines “not to play with fire.”

China’s warning stemmed from the congratulatory statement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed to Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on Monday.

In her regular media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, conveyed Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction with and resolutely opposes” Marcos’ remarks, noting that it is “a serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Mao said the Philippines “stop immediately its wrongful words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues and sending wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan independence.”

Hontiveros is furious about China’s warning.

“In any case, China has no business telling Filipinos what to say or not. Wala silang karapatan pagmanduhan tayo gaya nang wala silang karapatan maglayag diyan sa West Philippine Sea (They don’t even have the right to order us like they have to right to sail in the West Philippine Sea),” she said.

“As I’ve called for before, we must review this so-called One China Policy. China has done far worse things in our territories compared to a congratulatory message to Taiwan,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said Marcos should be careful with his pronouncements concerning foreign policy.

“Yes, mag-ingat (Yes, take caution). Also because we chose to adhere to the One China policy. That’s our own decision, hence our actions must match our official positions,” Pimentel said, noting that the danger lies in disappointing the other party.

“The danger is upsetting the other party, [with] which you have bilateral relations,” he noted.