Sara staying at DepEd unless…

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said she would remain as Education secretary unless stated otherwise by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Despite all of this, I do not lose hope. I will stay true to my work at the Department of Education unless the President says otherwise,” Duterte said in a statement following the call made by her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, for the President to resign.

Duterte said she continues to draw strength and inspiration from the trust given to her by the people, noting that she will overcome the attacks and black propaganda hurled against her.

“I take heart from the confidence of the people in my ability to work and thrive amid pandemonium,” she said.

Duterte said she has not talked to her brother Baste.

“I have not spoken to my brother about his remarks on the President’s resignation,” she said.

“I can only surmise that he is coming from a place of brotherly love, coupled by the common sentiment that I do not deserve the despicable treatment that I am receiving from some sectors within the circle of the President,” the Vice President added.

Aside from Vice President Duterte, her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had also come out swinging, accusing Marcos of being a drug addict.