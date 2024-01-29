‘Rude’ Czech national kicked out

The Bureau of Immigration on Monday reported that a Czech tourist was denied entry by its officers at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga for rude and unkind behavior after protesting the requirement to register in the bureau’s eTravel system.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the Czech national as 55-year-old Jaroslav Konsel, who was denied entry on 23 January after arriving at Clark International Airport via a Cebu Pacific Air flight from Hong Kong.

Tansingco said that Konsel was excluded after uttering expletives against the BI officers who asked him to first register in the eTravel online system before he could be admitted into the country.

The BI chief added that registration in the eTravel system is mandatory for all international passengers, as it is an electronic travel declaration system that receives and stores information and data about all passengers who enter and exit the country.

It replaced the arrival and departure cards that international travelers used to fill out, as it harmonizes all passenger data into one digital platform for all government agencies collecting arriving data, thus providing a quick and seamless travel experience for the public.