QCPD reports 25% decrease in crimes

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan on Monday reported a remarkable 25 percent decrease in crimes in the city last week.

Maranan said the significant 25 percent decrease was observed in eight focus crimes within Quezon City, for the week.

This remarkable decline, he said highlights the QCPD's commitment in ensuring the safety and security of QCitizens.

The eight focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, car theft, and motorcycle theft, witnessed a notable 25 percent reduction in incidents from January 22–28, 2024 with 21 recorded incidents during this period, as compared to the 28 incidents documented from January 15–21, 2024.

"This commendable continuous decrease in eight focus crimes is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the QCPD. Kung kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng QCPD personnel sa walang patid na pagtatrabaho upang mapanatiling maayos at walang anumang gulo dto sa Quezon City. Pinapasalamatan ko din ang ating butihing Mayor Joy Belmonte, other stakeholders, at ang ating mga QCitizens sa pagsuporta sa mga program ng kapulisan. Dahil sa inyo, nagging possible ang sunod sunod na pagbaba ng mga krimen sa ating lungsod,” Maranan said