Puregold aids Pinoy consumers amid inflation through discounted items

As they say, the Bayanihan spirit is still alive in the country, as the known Filipino supermarket brand, Puregold Price Club Inc., continues to find ways to help Pinoy consumers to alleviate their lives amid the still persisting high inflation in the country.

Puregold Price Club Inc. recently announced price drops on branded national products, intending to address the financial strain on Filipinos due to rising prices of goods.

In 2023, the National Economic and Development Authority reported a full-year average inflation rate of 6.0 percent.

The company said that to maximize a tight budget, customers are forced to make the difficult decision to substitute their usual brands and resort to cheaper, usually low-quality products.

Puregold focuses on mitigating the economic pressures confronting its shoppers and core members, according to Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club Inc.

“We believe that our customers should continue to have access to trusted, high-quality goods. From our stores’ already low prices, we’ve taken immediate action to further reduce the cost of essential items with the help of our partner suppliers,” he stressed.

Among the branded products with discounted pricing are grocery staples such as chocolate drinks, condensed milk, cheese, baby diapers, and dishwashing liquid.

The discount scheme is set to be implemented across all Puregold branches nationwide, as the retailer proves its continued commitment to giving its shoppers a helping hand amidst inflation.

“Panalo sa quality. Panalo sa value tuwing namimili. We will continue to ease the weight of inflation off our customers,” concluded Vincent.

Earlier, the Department of Trade and Industry announced the spike of prices of sardines and other food items.

The DTI last week approved the price increase of four out of 15 stock-keeping units of sardines, with the price range of P20.50 to P21.25, a 14 to 15 percent increase from the suggested retail price released last February 2023.

Also, an SKU out of five SKUs of powdered milk showed an increase of 9 percent, with a price range of P70.75.

On the other hand, four out of 10 SKUs of toilet soap also posted an increase of 10 percent with a P17 price range.