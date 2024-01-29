Poe: A tainted People's Initiative has no merit

Senator Grace Poe on Monday said the push People’s Initiative tainted with controversy would have nothing to deliver.

Thus, Poe lauded the Commission on Election for suspending all proceedings related to People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

“The Comelec has taken the correct path when it stopped the questionable Cha-cha signature campaign,” she said.

“A 'people's initiative' that started on the wrong foot and tainted with controversy would not do the country and the people good,” she lamented.

Branding it fake, Poe said they expect the Comelec will finally cancel the push for Charter change through People’s Initiative.

“What we have before us is 'pekeng initiative' or fake initiative pushed by politicians and allegedly greased by money to deceive the public to support Cha-cha,” she stressed.

“Kung gusto ng ating mga kababayan ng Cha-cha, sila dapat ang nasa sentro ng tunay na people's initiative, hindi politiko (If our countrymen want Cha-cha, they should be at the center of a real people's initiative, not politicians),” she added.

Poe further stated, “we expect the Comelec order will put to rest this signature drive, so we can all train our sights to the urgent needs of the Filipinos.”