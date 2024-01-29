North Korea fires several cruise missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) —North Korea fired several cruise missiles on Sunday, Seoul’s military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.

The launch comes just days after Pyongyang fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, which it said was a first test of a new generation of strategic cruise missiles.

Pyongyang has accelerated weapons testing in the new year, including tests of what it called an “underwater nuclear weapon system” and a solid-fueled hypersonic ballistic missile.

“Our military detected several unidentified cruise missiles fired near waters around North Korea’s Sinpo area at 8 a.m. today,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The JCS said the launch was under analysis by South Korean and United States intelligence authorities, adding it was “closely monitoring North Korea’s additional movements and activities.”

Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang.