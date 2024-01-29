NGCP lauds DILG support

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has commended the Department of the Interior and Local Government over the weekend for the proactive support it extended in coordinating with local government units affected by several critical transmission projects.

In a statement, the NGCP said that it was able to secure 26 building permits from affected LGUs traversed by Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project following the DILG’s backing.

Meantime, Abalos stressed that they have extended help to the NGCP by personally calling mayors to cooperate.

“We listed the names of those areas of which have problems and personally called them up as we also tried to convince those who opposed it,” Abalos told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I appointed Undersecretary Pasaraba to be the one in charge. As per their own statement, 26 building permits were immediately issued. I presume that these are critical areas for transmission inter- connectivity for the whole country,” he added.