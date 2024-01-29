New Clark City set for internet boom

New Clark City — Bases Conversion and Development Authority, or BCDA, president and CEO Joshua Bingcang envisions a surge in high-value residents and businesses drawn to New Clark City’s future — and fast internet connectivity plays a crucial role in that vision.

“There will certainly be a boom in high-value residents and businesses if we can provide them with faster internet connectivity,” Bingcang declared, emphasizing the importance of the Passive Information and Communications Technology infrastructure project in the 9,450-hectare metropolis.

Launched in 2023, this project lays the groundwork for robust fiber infrastructure and competitive internet services across New Clark City. Bingcang noted that the BCDA invited potential bidders in October 2023 to submit pre-qualification documents for the project’s commercialization.

“The project will be undertaken through a joint venture responsible for commercialization, expansion, repair, and maintenance of the passive ICT infrastructure,” he explained. The estimated project cost stands at P2.53 billion.

Responding to requests from potential bidders, the BCDA extended the deadline for submitting eligibility requirements to 16 February 2024.

Private sector role underlined

“We recognize that the private sector’s expertise is crucial for this project’s success,” Bingcang acknowledged. “Their involvement will help us create a vibrant and innovative competitive market for ICT services through an Open Access Model.”

This model allows multiple Data Transmission Providers to utilize the passive ICT infrastructure, made available by the joint venture via an underground network, at established costs. DTPs can then offer retail internet services over the same network, providing subscribers with a wider range of choices.

“The Open Access Model is key to unlocking New Clark City’s potential as a smart and sustainable metropolis where citizens enjoy equal access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet,” Bingcang emphasized.