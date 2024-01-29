Marcos eyes stronger Phl-Vietnam defense, economic ties

HANOI — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is aiming to solidify bilateral relations and forge a stronger strategic partnership between the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Chief Executive arrived at the Vietnamese capital at 3:05 pm (local time) on Monday for his first state visit of 2024.

“It's crucial to reaffirm our commitment to a stronger relationship with Vietnam, our fellow ASEAN member and strategic partner," said Marcos in a statement before leaving the Philippines.

Marcos also highlighted maritime cooperation as a cornerstone of the visit, aiming to bolster regional peace and stability.

Discussions are expected to cover defense and security, trade and investment, education, tourism and other pressing issues.

Meeting with the Vietnamese business sector will be a key focus, exploring potential for increased trade and investment between the two nations.

"Post-pandemic opportunities are vast," Marcos emphasized.

The President will also engage with the vibrant Filipino community in Vietnam, praising their contributions to both Vietnamese and Philippine society.

“Nearly 7,000 Filipinos in Vietnam enrich our image abroad," Marcos said.

Expressing confidence, Marcos stated, "This visit will elevate our relations with Vietnam to new heights, ushering in a new era of friendship and cooperation."