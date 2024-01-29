JV: Massive info drive on charter change needed

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito stressed the need to push for massive a information dissemination campaign on the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

In a press conference on Monday, Ejercito said the public deserves to know the right information behind the proposed Charter change through the People’s Initiative drive.

“We have to inform the people of the real implications kasi akala nung iba away lang 'yung PI, away lang ng House of Representatives at Senado (because others might think that the fight is just about PI, just a fight between the House of Representatives and the Senate),” he told reporters.

“But there's more than that. I think we really have to educate, inform the people of what is at stake with this push for this Charter change and so-called people's initiative,” he added.

Ejercito likewise noted the need for the public to be well-informed of the possible implications of the drive, particularly for “those who are at stake.”