House expresses 'strong', 'unqualified' support for PBBM amid tirades from former President Duterte

The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution expressing "strong" and "unqualified" support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his so-called "Bagong Pilipinas" program amid tirades from former President Rodrigo Duterte.

House Resolution 1557, adopted on the floor during Monday's session, boasts the House's support and adherence to Marcos' desire toward a "Bagong Pilipinas," which the President said was a "master plan for genuine development" that would benefit all Filipinos.

Proponents of the measure, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, said the administration's program is "the overarching theme of President Marcos administration's brand of governance and leadership, characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society."

The adoption of the resolution came a day after Duterte and his son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, threw allegations against Marcos, whom the mayor said had no "love" and "aspirations" for the country and that he should step down from his post.

The senior Duterte, meanwhile, accused Marcos of being "bangag" and "drug addict," which he once saw in the drug watch list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The PDEA, however, countered that Marcos "is not and was never" part of its anti-narcotics list.

Moreover, the former president also warned that Marcos might suffer the same fate as his father, the late Ferdinand Sr., who was ousted in 1986 by the Edsa People Power.

House leaders, meanwhile, lashed back at Mayor Duterte, deeming his calls for resignation as "baseless" and "disrespectful," while Romualdez took a jab at ex-president Duterte, whom he said is making "budol-budol" or scam allegations against the current President and Charter change being pushed by the lower chamber.

"Yung mga nabanggit sa Davao calling for [Marcos'] resignation I think is totally disrespectful, of the man given the position that he holds, and … has no basis whatsoever," Deputy Speaker Jayjay Suarez said.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., a former member of the once-ruling PDP-Laban formerly chaired by ex-president Duterte, said Mayor Duterte should have some respect for Marcos.

“Kapag iyon ang panawagan, alam niyo na ang kasunod,” said Gonzales, who sponsored HR1 1557.

In the thick of allegations, House leaders pledged their solid backing to Marcos will remain.

A copy of the adopted resolution will be sent to the Office of the President.