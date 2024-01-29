‘House-backed PI unconstitutional’

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio raised a red flag on Sunday over the proposed People’s Initiative, or PI, on constitutional amendments, saying it could lead to a constitutional crisis.

Carpio warned in a television interview that the present initiative — said to be an initiative of Speaker Martin Romualdez — could give the House of Representatives unilateral power to abolish the Senate and key government agencies.

He dubbed “unconstitutional” moves to get rolling an initiative that seeks to form the House and Senate into a modified Constituent Assembly, or ConAss, voting as one body, to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Several House members have maintained that the necessary signatures for a People’s Initiative have already been culled in a process that, according to its critics, was tainted by signature-buying.