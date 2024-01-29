Heavy fighting in south Gaza seen

Israeli forces fought “intensive battles” with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, the army said, as the CIA’s chief met with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials for ceasefire talks.

Three United States troops were killed by a drone strike in the Jordan-Syria border area. It was the first loss of American military lives to hostile fire since the war began, further raising fears of broader conflict.

As fighting raged, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded for continued support for UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, which is threatened by a fierce row over alleged staff involvement in Hamas’ 7 October attack that started the war.

Following the Israeli accusations, several of the agency’s top donors including the United States and Germany halted funding to UNRWA, which has been at the heart of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Guterres called on donor states to guarantee the flow of vital aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, saying “the dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met.”

The Israeli army reported heavy fighting in Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Yunis, the current focus of the battle.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory said at least 24 people were killed Sunday in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis, where the sound of gunfire reverberated throughout the day.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in north Gaza’s Shati refugee camp killed 10 people, the ministry said late Sunday, after the Israeli army reported strikes in the north and center of Gaza.

William Burns, the Central Intelligence Agency director, met in Paris with top Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari officials.

Israel reported constructive discussions. A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said significant gaps remained and more talks were expected in the coming days.

A security source had confirmed to AFP that United States President Joe Biden was sending Burns to try to negotiate the release of remaining Hamas-held Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

More than three months of war have led to a spiraling humanitarian crisis and mass displacement. The UN says more than one million people are squeezed into an area near the Egyptian border.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that suspending UNRWA funding “overtly defies” an order issued Friday by the International Court of Justice to allow more aid into Gaza.

UNRWA on Friday said it had fired several employees over Israel’s accusations that some of its staff were involved in the 7 October attack, which resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Militants also seized around 250 hostages, of whom Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

with AFP