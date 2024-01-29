Go visits soldiers in Mati City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, visited the 66th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Dawan in Mati City, Davao Oriental last Friday, 26 January where he personally checked the situation of the soldiers stationed there.

In his address, Go highlighted the significant contributions of the soldiers in ensuring the safety of the community. He lauded their bravery and heroism in protecting the community, acknowledging the challenges and risks they face in the line of duty.

Go further assured the troops of his continuous support, emphasizing that they could approach him anytime. He stressed his commitment to championing their cause and being of service to them, in recognition of their valiant efforts to safeguard the lives of Filipinos.

Reflecting on the tenure of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Go noted the significant strides made in improving the welfare of uniformed personnel. One of the key achievements during Duterte’s administration, with Go as the Special Assistant to the President at the time, was the doubling of salaries for uniformed personnel.

This increase was not only a gesture of appreciation but also a concrete measure to enhance the well-being and morale of these public servants, he said.

Go took a moment to express his gratitude towards President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his continued support of the Filipino soldiers.

He acknowledged President Marcos’ efforts in ensuring that the welfare and needs of the armed forces remain a priority, thereby sustaining the momentum of support initiated during the previous administration.

Last Thursday, Go applauded the opening of the new Super Health Center in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro to help bring public health services closer to the people.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended his commendation for the significant stride in healthcare advancement in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, as it successfully inaugurated the town’s Super Health Center.

As an adopted son of Occidental Mindoro, Senator Go emphasized the crucial role Super Health Centers play in bridging the gap between the people and their government especially when it comes to healthcare.

Meanwhile, Go lauded the government’s pursuit for more investments in healthcare as mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which includes the creation of 179 Regional Specialty Centers and the renovation of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute Annex building in Quezon City by 2028.

Go is the principal sponsor and is one of the authors of the Republic Act 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law on 24 August. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals.