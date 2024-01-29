Gadon: Marcos an addict — 'adik sa pagmamahal sa bayan'

Former president Rodrigo Duterte got it all wrong when he said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is addicted to drugs, said Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon.

"Si Presidente Bongbong Marcos ay isang adik... Adik sa pagmamahal sa bayan , adik sa pagtrabaho at adik sa pag asikaso ng mg tungkulin ng pamahalaan, adik sa pagmamahal sa mga Pilipino (President Bongbong Marcos is an addict... Addicted to love his country, addicted to perform his job (as President) addicted to love his countrymen)," Gadon said.

He added that it is not right for the former president to place the people and the country's welfare in danger because of the rift between the Duterte and Marcos families.

"Hindi dapat idamay ang kinabukasan ng bansa , ang kinabukasan ng mga Pilipino sa hidwaan sa politika... kailangan baguhin ang 1987 Cory Saligang Batas," Gadon said referring to the controversial push for People's Initiative to change or amend the 1987 Constitution.

"Ang 1987 Cory Constitution ay binuo lamang ng 50 tao na appointed ni Cory, hindi ibinoto ng taumbayan, nabulag lang ang mga Pilipino sa EDSA 1 at Yellow Fever... pero hindi ito sang ayon sa tunay na demokrasya" (The 1987 Cory Constitution was written by only 50 people appointed by [former president] Cory [Aquino], they were not elected by the people, who were only blinded by EDSA 1 and Yellow Fever. But it wasn't true democracy), Gadon claimed.

The 1987 Constitution was ratified by the Filipino electorate through a nationwide constitutional plebiscite in February 1987, garnering 77.04 percent Yes votes against 22.96 percent No votes.

Gadon also said the Constitution was crafted allegedly to protect big business and the oligarchs who were behind Aquino.

Gadon said it is about time the country should have real change toward prosperity and progress, hence the need to amend the Constitution.

"Ang Cha Cha ay hindi layunin na palawigin ang termino ng presidente o ng sinoman na opisyales , ito ay panlilito at paninira lamang. Kailangan ng pagbabago," (Cha-cha is not about term extension for the President or other officials. This is meant to confuse and smear. Change is really needed), Gadon said.

He added that the Commission on Elections' suspension of all proceedings related to the People's Initiative was an error on the part of lawmakers as they failed to inform the election body of their true intention to revise the Constitution.