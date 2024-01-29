Coldest day recorded in La Trinidad

The temperature in La Trinidad plunged to a chilly 9.7 degrees Celsius—the coldest this Amihan season so far, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Monday.

This surpassed when the City of Pines, Baguio, on Saturday at 8:00 a.m., recorded its lowest temperature this year at 9.8°C.

Last Friday, local farmer PJ Haight shared on Facebook a video of plants in Atok, Benguet, being covered with frost, or “andap.”

In the first weeks of January, Haight also uploaded photos of cabbages, carrots, radishes, and Chinese cabbages (wombok) covered in frost when La Trinidad fell to 8 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon may weaken by midweek.