Children on the streets play as they sift through junk and dream of the future

LOOK: Classmates John Hamer Makadatu and Kim Ampungan, 2nd-grade students at Benigno Aquino Elementary School, explore ways to earn while waiting for classes to resume by sifting through debris to be sold to junkshops in their neighborhood in Baseco Compound, Manila on Monday, 29 January 2024. These children have to work to support their families while also pursuing an education. John wants to be a police officer while Kim plans to be a teacher.