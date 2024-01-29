Bong Go applauds gov't pursuit of more healthcare investments

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the government’s pursuit for more investments in healthcare.

These included the creation of 179 Regional Specialty Centers and the renovation of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) Annex building in Quezon City by 2028.

Go is the principal sponsor and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law on 24 August. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health (DOH) regional hospitals.

“Ang RA 11959 o ang Regional Specialty Centers Act na ating inisponsor at iniakda kasama si Senate President Migz Zubiri at iba pa naming kasamahan sa Senado ay isang malaking tagumpay sa ating adhikain na maihatid ang de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan maging sa malalayong komunidad—lalo na sa mahihirap, hopeless, helpless at walang malalapitan maliban sa pamahalaan,” Go cited.

“Bilang principal sponsor, ako po ang nag-defend nito sa Senado. Nakakuha tayo ng boto na 24-0 sa Senado dahil sang-ayon din po ang ating mga kasamahan na makabubuti po ito para sa lahat, at makatutulong sa mga mahihirap,” he added.

During the launch of the Lung Transplant Program of the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) and the NKTI, President Marcos Jr. highlighted the critical need for modernization, acknowledging the long-standing delay since the devastating fire in 1998.

"I was a little sad to hear that the damage caused by the fire of '98 has not yet been completely rehabilitated. I think that's the first thing that we have to look to," Marcos stated.

Earlier, the government already established 131 operational Regional Specialty Centers nationwide, with nine dedicated as lung care centers. This strategic development aims to enhance accessibility to specialized healthcare, particularly for those in rural areas.

Supported by a substantial allocation of PhP11.12 billion this year, these specialty centers are a testament to the government's collaborative efforts to enhance Filipinos' health and well-being, with Go's continuous support as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

On 25 January, he commended the successful inauguration of Sablayan Super Health Center in Occidental Mindoro.

As an adopted son of Occidental Mindoro, Senator Go emphasized the crucial role Super Health Centers play in bridging the gap between the people and their government especially when it comes to healthcare.

“Health must remain a top priority in bringing public services closer to those in need. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

He underscored the importance of Super Health centers in early disease detection and alleviating overcrowded hospitals, thus contributing to more timely and effective healthcare services for its constituents.

