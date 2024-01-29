Binay welcomes Comelec's suspension of People’s Initiative proceedings

The Commission on Elections' decision to suspend all proceedings related to the controversial push for People’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution is welcome, Senator Nancy Binay said Monday.

“We welcome the position taken by the Comelec en banc to suspend all proceedings in matters relating to the controversial people's initiative to amend the Constitution,” she said.

Despite this development, Binay stressed the need to be more vigilant as some personalities are still advocating for Charter change through joint voting of Congress.

“Sa nakalipas na ilang linggo, saksi po ang ating mga kababayan kung paano sinubukang ilusot ang pekeng people's initiative (For the past weeks, we witnessed how some attempted to pass off this fake people’s initiative),” she said.

“Maging mapanuri pa rin at huwag po tayong magpaloko (Remain watchful and don’t be fooled),” she warms

The Comelec had previously received signature forms from various districts nationwide for the People’s Initiative.