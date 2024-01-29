Benguet capital goes 'brrr' at 9.7°C; Baguio at 11°C

BAGUIO CITY — Residents of the capital town of Benguet feel the morning chill as the temperature dipped on Monday, 29 January 2024.

According to the latest issuance from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Agromet stationed at the Benguet State University (BSU), the latest temperature of La Trinidad, Benguet was at 9.7 degrees Celsius. The freezing air was felt as of 7:58 a.m. of the said date.

This is lower than the coldest temperature recorded in its neighboring Baguio City as of 27 January 2024, which was at 9.8 degrees Celsius. On 28 January 2024, the temperature of La Trinidad was 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the still chilling temperature of Baguio City as of 7:50 a.m. of 29 January 2024, according to PAGASA, was at 11.0 degrees Celsius. The earlier temperature of Baguio City was higher at 12.0 degrees Celsius, as of 5:00 a.m. of the said date.