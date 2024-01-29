‘BBM addicted, yes...’

Former president Rodrigo Duterte got it all wrong when he said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is addicted to drugs, according to Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon.

“President Bongbong Marcos is an addict, addicted to love of country, addicted to performing his job and addicted to love of our countrymen,” Gadon said in Filipino.

Gadon said it’s not right for the former President to place the people and the country’s welfare in danger because of the rift between the Marcos and Duterte families, which started soon after the 2022 elections.

Marcos won the presidency with Duterte’s daughter, Sara, as his running mate.

Gadon said the Dutertes should not stop the moves by the Marcos administration to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution because it was “crafted to serve the interest of landed families and big businesses.”

“The 1987 Constitution was created to protect the businesses of oligarchs so that only they would continue to benefit from the country’s resources,” Gadon said.