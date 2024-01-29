Bayanihan spirit tapped vs inflation

In the face of persistent inflation squeezing Filipino wallets, the familiar yellow and red of Puregold Price Club Inc. shines brighter than ever, not just on store shelves, but as a beacon of hope for countless families struggling to make ends meet.

True to the Filipino spirit of bayanihan, Puregold is taking concrete steps to ease the burden of rising prices, proving that even amid economic challenges, the heart of a community supermarket beats strong.

The past year saw inflation climb to a 6.0 percent average, according to the National Economic and Development Authority. This harsh reality meant difficult choices for many Filipinos – sacrificing quality for cheaper alternatives, often compromising on the very essentials needed for daily life.

Recognizing this struggle, Puregold stepped up, not just as a retailer, but as a compassionate neighbor.

“We believe our customers deserve access to trusted, high-quality goods,” declared Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club Inc.

“That’s why, on top of our already competitive prices, we’ve partnered with suppliers to bring down the cost of essential items.”

This isn’t just a marketing slogan; it’s a tangible reality playing out across Puregold’s nationwide network.

Grocery staples like chocolate drinks, condensed milk, cheese, baby diapers, and dishwashing liquid are now sporting lower price tags, a welcome relief for budget-conscious shoppers.

But Puregold’s commitment extends beyond discounted goods. Their “Panalo sa quality. Panalo sa value tuwing namimili” (“Win in quality. Win in value every time you shop”) tagline isn’t just a catchy phrase; it’s a philosophy woven into the fabric of their operations.

Puregold understands that Filipinos deserve not just affordability, but also quality they can trust, and their price cuts reflect this dedication.

This bayanihan spirit shines even brighter when contrasted with recent news of price hikes across other essential commodities.

Inflation spike threatens

The Department of Trade and Industry’s announcement of rising prices for sardines, powdered milk, and even toilet soap underscores the gravity of the situation.

Yet, Puregold stands as a counterpoint, demonstrating that businesses can choose empathy over profiteering, prioritizing the well-being of their communities over inflated margins.

Puregold’s price cuts are not just a temporary measure; they represent a shift in mindset. The company recognizes that inflation is a long-term battle, and they are committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their customers throughout the fight. As Vincent Co asserts, “We will continue to ease the weight of inflation off our customers.”

This is the true essence of bayanihan — not just a one-time act of charity, but a sustained effort to uplift and support one another through thick and thin.

Puregold’s price cuts are not merely discounted products; they are an outstretched hand, a symbol of solidarity, and a reminder that even in the face of economic hardship, the Filipino spirit of resilience and compassion thrives.

Puregold’s story is not just about a supermarket chain; it’s about the power of community. It’s a testament to the fact that when businesses embrace their role as responsible members of society, they can make a tangible difference in the lives of everyday people.

It’s a beacon of hope, reminding us that even in the darkest economic times, the light of bayanihan can illuminate a path toward a brighter future, one grocery aisle at a time.