‘Bagong Pilipinas’ draws unqualified backing

The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution expressing “strong and unqualified” support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his “Bagong Pilipinas” program.

House Resolution 1557, adopted on the floor during Monday’s session, propped up Marcos’s desire for a “Bagong Pilipinas,” which the President said was a “master plan for genuine development” that would benefit all Filipinos.

Proponents of the measure, including Speaker Martin Romualdez, said the administration’s program is “the overarching theme of the Marcos administration’s brand of governance and leadership, characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society.”

The adoption of the resolution came a day after Duterte and his son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, called on Marcos to step down from office for lacking love for the nation.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., a former member of the once-ruling PDP-Laban once chaired by ex-president Duterte, said Mayor Duterte should show some respect for Marcos.