ALPHA ASSISTENZA ‘SCAM’ TIMELINE

• 13 February 2023 — Consul General to Milan Elmer Cato writes a letter telling a complainant against what would turn out to be Alpha Assistenza to bring their complaint before the Italian authorities (See letter).

• 21 September 2023 — DAILY TRIBUNE ventilates through its digital show Usapang OFW the alleged illegal recruitment activities of Alpha Assistenza SRL (headed by co-CEOs Krizelle Respicio and Frederick Dutaro) for non-existent jobs in Italy.

• 24 September 2023 —The alleged victims tell TRIBUNE, without naming the consul general, that Alpha Assistenza had close ties with a ranking Philippine official assigned to Italy.

• 26 September 2023 — Complaints against Alpha are brought before the Department of Justice with the help and endorsement of the Department of Migrant Workers.

• 27 September 2023 — The complainants bare that Cato was the official with “close ties” to Alpha, with TRIBUNE publishing the story, “Ties that bind consulate, Alpha ‘scammers’ bared.” It was accompanied by a photo showing Respicio hugging Cato.

• 27 September 2023 — Senator Risa Hontiveros files a resolution to look into the complaints of the alleged victims.

• 28 September 2023 — The first batch of “victims” files complaints against Alpha at the DoJ.

• 29 September 2023 — The Italian Embassy in Manila disowns and slams the “predatory” activities of Alpha Assistenza SRL.

• 30 September 2023 — The DFA meets with Filipino victims in Italy and assures them of assistance.

• 1 October 2023 — Another victim reaches out to DAILY TRIBUNE to narrate his ordeal at the hands of Respicio.

• 3 October 2023 — A task force is created to assist Alpha victims.

• 6 October 2023 — The Philippine Consulate in Milan warns the public vs. fraud, illegal recruitment even if the same complaint was brought to its attention months back in February.

• 19 October 2023 — DFA: Filipino scamming victims now choosing lawyers vs. Alpha Assistenza SRL.

• 8 November 2023 — DFA asserts support for Alpha 400 victims.

• 21 November 2023 — Phl Consulate in Milan vows to file case vs. Alpha Assistenza ‘soon.’

• 21 November 2023 — De Vega: No confidential agreement between consulate in Milan and Alpha victims.

•16 January 2024 — Italian prosecutors announce they are to begin probe vs Alpha Assistenza.