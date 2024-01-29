AFP national transformation vanguard, says Brawner

The leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is committed to playing a crucial role in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for national transformation following the administration’s massive launching of the Bagong Pilipinas brand of government.

This, as AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Monday congratulated the President for the successful launch of the “Bagong Pilipinas” as he also vowed to have the Armed Forces become its vanguard.

He added that the AFP will remain “united, competent, capable, and non-partisan-steadfast” in pushing for national defense.

“In our national effort to usher in this vision, the AFP shall remain to be a highly professional military organization, loyal to the Constitution, the chain of command, and our People,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief stressed that they are committed to its mandate of protecting the Filipino People and securing the State from all security threats foreign and domestic as he also urged his fellow soldiers to remain focused and professional in fulfilling their mandates as defenders of the land.

“I enjoin our soldiers, airmen, sailors, and marines to take to heart the message of our Commander-in-Chief and become exemplars of what it means to be a Bagong Pilipino in a Bagong Pilipinas by remaining focused on our mission, true to the tradition of bravery, duty, loyalty, and sacrifice in our noble profession of arms,” Brawner said.