9-story mega forensic lab soon to rise in Camp Bagong Diwa

A 9-story mega forensic laboratory building for the Philippine National Police (PNP) will soon rise in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The DPWH said the project will provide laboratories, conference rooms, examination rooms, training rooms, and scenes of crimes officer (SOCO) offices "for more efficient conduct of forensic services."

"A symbol of forensic advancement, innovations, and a promise of more improved forensic services in the country, the forensic laboratory will capacitate PNP Forensic Scientists with modernized infrastructure facilities," the DPWH said.

P/BGen. Constantico Chinayog Jr., meanwhile, thanked the agencies behind the 9-story mega forensic laboratory building for the PNP Regional Forensic Unit-National Capitol Region.

"This huge undertaking shall cater to a wider spectrum in our duty to provide a globally set standard of forensic services," Chinayog said.