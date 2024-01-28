Vlogger rescues ‘abandoned’ animals

A social media vlogger reported that he has found 11 dogs and cats with no human companions in the middle of Marcos Highway, between Marikina and Pasig cities which were tied up in a cart.

The vlogger and rider — identified as Jefferson Starsky Cas, who runs the Facebook page “Star in the Sky” — disclosed that he initially saw four large dogs, but when he approached the cart, there were also puppies and kittens in small cages.

Cas, an animal rescuer, immediately provided food and water for them.

He asked for the help of a rescue group to retrieve the dogs and cats and take them to a shelter.

Jeff later met Jefferson Inco and Michelle Macaso who told him what happened to the owner of the dogs, known to them only as Mang Jun.

They disclosed that Mang Jun had been struck by a speeding car and was recuperating in the hospital, leaving the dogs and cats unattended on the busy highway.

Although their caretaker is absent, Inco believes it’s better for the animals to be in a shelter than on the streets, while Cas advised those who encounter animals in distress on the streets to seek assistance if they are unable to provide help themselves.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society also offers “fetch and fix” for pets of people with limited means.