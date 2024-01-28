‘Rewind’ breaks record as highest-grossing Filipino movie worldwide

Star Cinema’s family-drama hit Rewind achieves another all-time feat as the highest-grossing Filipino film, garnering over P889-million sales globally as of 26 January.

Previously, Rewind also made headlines in the industry as the top-grossing film in domestic box-office history a month after its theatrical release — surpassing the records set by co-Star Cinema blockbuster hits Hello, Love, Goodbye and The Hows of Us.

The Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-led drama film continues to take cinemas by storm on its fifth blockbuster week and is still showing in over 270 theaters not only locally but also in UAE, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Guam and Saipan. Audiences in Hong Kong will also have the chance to watch the highest-grossing Filipino blockbuster soon.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, Rewind is the official entry of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (Star Cinema), APT Entertainment Inc. and Agosto Dos Pictures in the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival.