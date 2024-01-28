PBBM stresses unity, cultural preservation at Dinagyang Festival

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the importance of unity in upholding the Filipino cultural heritage as the Chief Executive extended his warm greetings to those celebrating the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo.

In his message on Sunday, Marcos emphasized the importance of appreciating the festival's significance, not just as a celebration, but as a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our cultural heritage.

"Let the Dinagyang Festival serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve, protect, and promote our identity in these changing times," Marcos said.

Marcos also emphasized that it is through "this collective effort that we ensure the continuity of the distinct way of life that bind us as one nation moving ever forward towards a brighter future."

The Chief Executive also described the Dinagyang as a "reflection of the rich and colorful mosaic that make up all our indigenous groups," particularly recognizing the Ati people, whose traditional dances and rituals form the heart of the festival.

The Dinagyang Festival occurs every fourth Sunday of January in Iloilo City to honor Santo Niño.

A procession, a float parade, and presentations by different tribes usually mark the celebration. To guarantee a safe festival, the Philippine National Police has stationed more than 2,500 police personnel in the area.