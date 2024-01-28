FPRRD warns PBBM: Avoid paths taken by your father

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte issued a veiled warning to current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., urging him to avoid the "divisive and bloody" path allegedly taken by his father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In his speech during a prayer rally in Davao City, held on the same day Marcos held his Bagong Pilipinas kickoff rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday evening, Duterte said he had "evidence" linking Marcos to "risky situations."

"When I was the mayor, the (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) presented evidence to me. Your name was on the (drug) list. I don't want to say it because we are friends, or if not friends, at least acquaintances," Marcos said.

He expressed concern that Marcos was being manipulated by his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez and warned that he was "messed up" and unfit for the presidency.

"You're getting into risky situations. Mr. President, you might follow the path your father took. That's what scares me, I don't want that to happen to you," Duterte stated.

He further claimed that Marcos's alleged drug addiction could lead to "chaos" and urged the military to intervene if the country's patience wears thin.

Duterte also claimed that the intention behind advocating for a people's initiative is to boost the Marcos family's control over authority. He expressed strong criticism against his successor during this discourse.

"Don't be fooled. You know, in parliament, the ambition mostly comes from Liza Marcos and even from Romualdez," the former President said.

"That's why I'm telling you now, Bongbong Marcos was messed up back then, and now that he's the president, he's still messed up," Duterte added.

The former president also expressed concern about Marcos' allegedly pushing the limits of the Filipino people's patience, pointing out the potential for social unrest if the government continues on its current course.

"Mr. President, you forced us; you're testing the waters, not even. You are pushing the limits of the Filipino people's patience. Don't ever do that. Don't do that, don't continue that because there will be chaos if we aren't compelled through rallies, through our voices, and our sentiments," Duterte said.

As of this writing, neither the Office of the President nor any other government officials have publicly responded to the former president's remarks.