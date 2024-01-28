DSWD provides emergency cash aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development announced on Sunday that three of its field offices has kicked off the payout of cash assistance through the Emergency Cash Transfer program for the families affected by a triad of disasters that occurred in the last quarter of 2023 to help them recover and resume their normal lives.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications and spokesperson Romel Lopez narrated that the simultaneous ECT payout in Samar and Mindanao is in line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure that all families affected by disasters are able to immediately recover.

“The secretary’s directive is anchored on the goal of the Marcos administration to leave no one behind in times of disasters and other emergencies,” Lopez said.