Digital upskilling, internet safety for Filipino coops, MSMEs

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications recently partnered with the Philippines Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture to roll out a digital upskilling learning session for Filipino cooperatives, micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises and local entrepreneurs.
Under “eBiznovation,” a digital upskilling-to-ecommerce program, PLDT, Smart and PPSA provide local entrepreneurs, including those in the agriculture and fishery sector, the right digital tools to help them grow their businesses online.
“In this rapidly evolving digital world, learning the fundamentals of digital marketing unlocks plenty of livelihood opportunities. Through eBiznovation, we aim to assist small- and medium-scale local enterprises in navigating the digital space efficiently and safely, and eventually help them boost their income,” said Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP and head of the Stakeholder Management Team at PLDT and Smart.
During the session, participating coops and MSMEs learned about effective strategies on boosting online presence, creating engaging content and capturing an online market and turning it into loyal customers using basic social media platforms.
“PPSA collaborates with a network of different stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to attain inclusive and sustainable agriculture in the Philippines. Through this particular initiative with PLDT and Smart, we aim to accelerate the adoption of digital innovations and ICT solutions and interventions across the agri-fisheries sector,” said Ma. Angela Primitiva Bautista, country director of PPSA.
Apart from digital upskilling, PLDT and Smart also offer fundamental cybersecurity learning sessions for coops and MSMEs to ensure a safe and secure online business environment for all.
The group recently supported the Department of Trade and Industry in conducting a learning session among Laguna-based MSMEs on how to protect themselves and their businesses against fraud both offline and online, during DTI-Laguna’s “Fiesta Kucha: A Cultural Celebration of Likhang Laguna.”
The PLDT Group continuously finds ways to promote inclusive technologies that can help boost livelihood opportunities among farmers, fisherfolk, cooperatives and MSMEs, to ensure that no one is left behind.
The eBiznovation program also highlights the PLDT Group’s commitment to contribute to the UNSDG #1 (No Poverty), #2 (Zero Hunger) and #8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).