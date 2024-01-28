Digital upskilling, internet safety for Filipino coops, MSMEs

“In this rapidly evolving digital world, learning the fundamentals of digital marketing unlocks plenty of livelihood opportunities. Through eBiznovation, we aim to assist small- and medium-scale local enterprises in navigating the digital space efficiently and safely, and eventually help them boost their income,” said Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP and head of the Stakeholder Management Team at PLDT and Smart.

During the session, participating coops and MSMEs learned about effective strategies on boosting online presence, creating engaging content and capturing an online market and turning it into loyal customers using basic social media platforms.

“PPSA collaborates with a network of different stakeholders across the agricultural value chain to attain inclusive and sustainable agriculture in the Philippines. Through this particular initiative with PLDT and Smart, we aim to accelerate the adoption of digital innovations and ICT solutions and interventions across the agri-fisheries sector,” said Ma. Angela Primitiva Bautista, country director of PPSA.