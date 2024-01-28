Bong Go lambasts attempt to erode checks and balances in gov't

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during an ambush interview on Friday, 26 January, after attending the groundbreaking for a Super Health Center in Mati City, Davao Oriental, expressed his steadfast opposition against the hasty attempt to alter the Philippine Constitution.

He emphasized the need to uphold ‘checks and balances’ in government by protecting the constitution, protecting the Senate as an institution, and most importantly, protecting the interests and genuine will of the Filipino people.

He asserted that if there would be any attempt to amend the current constitution, it should be clear that the intent is for the betterment of ordinary Filipinos, especially the underprivileged, and not to promote the interests of politicians.

Addressing concerns over the contentious push for charter change through People’s Initiative, Go vehemently argued that any modifications to the 1987 Constitution should emanate from the people themselves, not from the political echelons.

"Ang posisyon ko talaga niyan noon pa, hindi dapat ang politiko makikinabang. Kung meron naman pong gagalawin sa Konstitusyon, dapat po ‘yung mga ordinaryong Pilipino ang makikinabang,” stressed Go.

“‘Yung mga mahirap nating kababayan, hindi po ‘yung politiko, hindi po dapat ‘yung self-interest ng mga politiko," he added.

Highlighting the significance of the Senate in maintaining the nation's democratic checks and balances, Go criticized the proposal for a joint voting process of Congress in amending the Constitution.

"Kung magvote jointly tayo, wala nang saysay ang Senado. Paano na po ‘yung tinatawag natin na checks and balances sa gobyerno? Sino magchi-check ngayon?” he queried.

“Eh, kung meron silang ipasa na mga provision o pagbabago sa Konstitusyon, eh, outnumbered kami. Kaya meron tayong Senado, pinili kami ng tao nationwide. Kami po ang representative ng bawat Pilipino,” he further stressed.

He pointed out that such an approach would effectively diminish the Senate's role, undermining the principles of balanced governance.

"Diba, tuwing national election, kapag bumoto sa presidente, bumoboto rin ang lahat para sa tumatakbo sa Senado. Kami po ‘yung representative ninyo. Kahit isang boses lang po ako, kaisa ko ang mga kasamahan ko sa Senado. Bilang inyong representative na inihalal nationwide, magsasalita po ako, ipaglalaban ko po ang kapakanan ng mga mahirap nating kababayan at ng bawat Pilipinong aking nirerepresenta,” he assured.

The Senator's sentiments resonate with the concerns of the broader Filipino populace. According to a recent Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey by OCTA Research, an overwhelming 73 percent of adult Filipinos prioritized controlling inflation over constitutional amendments.

The survey revealed that Filipinos are more concerned about pressing economic issues, such as the rising cost of basic goods and services, access to affordable food, job creation, and salary improvements. Meanwhile, a mere 1% of the respondents viewed charter change as a priority.

“Unahin natin ang pagseserbisyo sa tao at pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan. Palagi kong isasaalang-alang ang interes ng taumbayan. ‘Yun ang pinakamahalaga sa akin. Lagi kong titiyakin na ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino ang uunahin. Protect the Constitution! Protect the Senate as an institution! Protect the interest of the people! Protect democracy! Protect the will of the people!” Go asserted.