BBM: Dinagyang affirms Pinoys’ identity

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the importance of unity in upholding the Filipino cultural heritage as the Chief Executive extended his warm greetings to those celebrating the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo.

Marcos on Sunday emphasized the importance of appreciating the festival’s significance, not just as a celebration, but as a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our cultural heritage.

“Let the Dinagyang Festival serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve, protect, and promote our identity in these changing times,” Marcos said.

“This collective effort that we ensure the continuity of the distinct way of life that binds us as one nation moving ever forward towards a brighter future,” he continued.

The Chief Executive described the Dinagyang as a reflection of the “rich and colorful mosaic that makes up all our indigenous groups.” In particular, he recognized the Ati people, whose traditional dances and rituals form the heart of the festival.