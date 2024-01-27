Tuvalu's pro-Taiwan PM loses seat at election

Tuvalu's pro-Taiwan prime minister has lost his parliamentary seat, according to election results released Saturday, fuelling speculation the micronation may be poised to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Results showed that Kausea Natano, who has backed long-standing relations with Taipei, failed to win one of two seats up for grabs on the main island of Funafuti.

The dwindling list of countries to officially recognise Taiwan shrunk again earlier this year when Nauru abruptly severed diplomatic ties in favour of China.

Some Pacific watchers have questioned whether Beijing could persuade Tuvalu to make a similar switch.

Natano's finance minister, Seve Paeniu, has floated the idea of reviewing ties and won his election race uncontested.

There are only a little over 6,000 registered voters in the country of around 11,500 people.

Votes are still coming in from Vaitupu and Nukufetau.

With no formal political parties, the process of MPs selecting a prime minister and potentially changing government policies could be slow.

Taiwanese ambassador to Tuvalu Andrew Lin recently dismissed the idea of a potential switch, telling AFP the two allies enjoyed a "very long-term friendship" that would endure beyond the election.

But China has been methodically poaching Taiwan's Pacific allies, convincing Solomon Islands and Kiribati to switch recognition in 2019 before Nauru did the same.

China claims democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize it.