'Sterling': Francis Libiran's dazzling 25th-year fashion show at Molo Mansion, Iloilo

"Sterling," the dazzling 25th-anniversary fashion show by Francis Libiran, unfolded in grandeur at the historic Molo Mansion, a celebration made possible through a collaboration with the Iloilo Festivals Foundation and SM City Iloilo.

The runway was graced by the mesmerizing presence of Iloilo's top model, Ria Bolivar, and the radiant Miss Iloilo 2024, Alexie Mae Caimoso Brooks, showcasing the epitome of elegance.

The event, attended by Iloilo's elite, epitomized a fusion of fashion, culture and sophistication, marking a milestone in the city's sartorial landscape.