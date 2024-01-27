Solon asks government to address food inflation

Senior Citizen Partylist Congressman Ompong Ordanes said food and job security should be at the forefront of government efforts. “While most seniors no longer work, a huge portion of this population rely on their relatives, particularly their children, for support. Ensuring job stability will likewise be a lifeline to us Senior Citizens through our children.” Ordanes said.

Recent estimates put the senior citizen population at around ten percent. “As far as power is concerned, we look at the stability of this sector as a catalyst for growth; thus, demonizing this sector only adds to more problems instead of creating needed solutions,” Ordanes remarked.

A local polling firm, recently revealed that food inflation had topped Filipino’s main concern amidst surging food prices nationwide.

While controlling the price of food essential services, having more accessible access to the same, and creating more jobs accounted for the top national concerns at the end of the spectrum, the cost of power was the least of the concerns, landing at the last two in the list.

Bienvenido Oplas Jr., an economist and president of Minimal Govt Thinkers, a socio-economic think tank, said the government should take advantage of the situation. At the same time, citizens should be more focused on power costs.

“ It is high time for the BBM administration to focus on enticing more investments and encouraging the big-ticket players to continue investing not only in a generation but transmission and distribution as well,” Oplas said.

“Since food inflation is the people’s main concern while electricity and transport inflation is not so much, government, particularly Congress, should focus on expanding power supply, not price control or price investigations or franchise harassment,” he added.