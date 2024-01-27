‘Phl’s best chicken’

Former NBA superstar and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard has recently trended on social media as his video eating Mang Inasal has reached over 6 million views.

In a Facebook reel — ”POV: You Found the Best Chicken in the Philippines”— Howard is seen enjoying the Mang Inasal Family Fiesta bundle of Chicken Inasal and Pork BBQ.

Howard shared, “I got some good Filipino food from Mang Inasal and the food was an A+ from the Chicken Inasal, to the palabok, the pork barbecue and halo-halo. I would order it from anywhere in the world if I could!”

Howard’s video stirred thousands of fans to share it and join the online conversation.

“It’s time for you to tell Mang Inasal to build branches overseas,” one said. “Mang Inasal for the greatest center ever,” added another. “Best thing in the Internet today is Dwight Howard eating Mang Inasal,” quipped another fan.

He was also pleasantly surprised when his Filipino fans responded to a dare Howard himself posted for them to bring him Mang Inasal food in a recent meet-and-greet event — an affirmation that Filipinos do consider Mang Inasal’s Chicken Inasal the best-tasting grilled chicken in the country.

Before leaving the Philippines, Howard posted another video showing him eating Mang Inasal Buddy Fiesta together with extra creamy halo-halo and palabok.