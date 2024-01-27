Gov’t services brought closer

Around 80,000 Zambales residents have received various types of assistance, such as cash, rice, and scholarships, among other things, through the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair, a flagship project of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bring essential government services closer to underserved communities.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, who spearheaded the two-day event on Saturday, said a total of P500 million worth of programs and services had been brought to the province, including P154 million in cash assistance to some 80,000 beneficiaries.

The BPSF service caravan will roll until Sunday, with 170 services being offered by 46 participating national government agencies.

The BPSF, launched in September last year, is the country’s biggest service caravan that aims to provide poverty-stricken Filipinos in various communities nationwide with crucial government services.

The Zambales BPSF is the 10th installment of the service caravan, which aims to cover all 82 provinces nationwide.

“When we started the Serbisyo Fair last year, we never imagined that it would be a resounding success like we’ve seen in the provinces we’ve visited,” Romualdez said in his speech.

Several lawmakers also took part in support of the BSPF.