Go inspects Rizal, Kalinga infra projects

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development and inclusive growth during a visit to Rizal, Kalinga this week.

Go inspected the ongoing construction of the Bono-Bongat Road, highlighting its potential to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

He said the project will ease travel and trade in Rizal, Kalinga, contributing to faster community and economic development.

The senator’s visit underscored the government’s focus on bridging infrastructure gaps, particularly in historically underserved areas.

Go emphasized his goal of creating a more balanced and equitable development landscape across the country through projects like the Bono-Bongat Road.

Beyond the Bono-Bongat Road, Go has supported numerous initiatives in Kalinga, including rehabilitating roads in Balbalan, Pinukpuk and Tinglayan, installing street lights in Rizal and Tinglayan, constructing waterworks in Lubuagan, and acquiring an ambulance for the local government of Rizal.

Recognizing the importance of healthcare access, Go also reminded residents of the six Malasakit Centers in the Cordillera Administrative Region, offering medical assistance.

These centers, established under a program Go championed, have aided millions of indigent patients nationwide.

Furthermore, Go supported the construction of a Super Health Center in Tabuk City, providing comprehensive medical services. Through collaboration with the Department of Health and other stakeholders, funding has been secured for hundreds of SHCs across the country.

The senator said his commitment to healthcare extends to the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates such centers within existing DoH regional hospitals. The law, signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., further expands access to specialized medical care.

Concluding his visit, Go reiterated his dedication to supporting initiatives that address the needs of Filipinos in all corners of the country.