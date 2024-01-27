Globe Group, local partners turn ‘lolo, lola’ into #SeniorDigizens

Digital solutions platform Globe Group is set to transform the digital landscape for Filipino seniors with its innovative “Teach Me How To Digi” #SeniorDigizen Learning Session, set on 25 January at the Skydome, SM North Edsa.

Gathering at least 220 senior citizens in half a day of enriching tech learning, the #SeniorDigizens event is backed by some of the biggest tech and retail brands and by senior citizen advocates from the government.

“It’s essential that our senior citizens learn digital skills because, in the future, many services will truly become fully digital. We have to help the seniors overcome their fear. And I guarantee you that once you try it, it will be as easy or much easier than the old manual way,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group president and CEO.

“As digitalization accelerates, tech adoption should be simple and easy for everyone, regardless of age. Technology should not be intimidating or difficult for our seniors, and they should be able to enjoy its benefits. The goal of our #SeniorDigizens campaign is to equip them with knowledge that will help them adopt new tech and apps that address their day-to-day pain points,” said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer of the Globe Group.

The event features learning sessions on digital skills: How to create a Gmail account to be facilitated by Google, a 101 course on using smartphones via Globe, and sessions on using fintech platform GCash and telehealth service KonsultaMD.

Apart from hosting the event at SkyDome, retail giant SM provides senior citizens an opportunity to join the Super Grannies Club, the grandest Facebook community for seasoned individuals. As SGC members, participants gain early access to events, exclusive mall deals, and updates on SM Cares programs. These include health and wellness activities like Walk for Life, the award-winning Emergency Preparedness Forum, and community service programs that enable a fun, active and productive lifestyle for lolos and lolas.

Meanwhile, SMAC’s loyalty program sponsored the event in SM Malls, as it is one with Globe in giving importance and joy to senior citizens.

“We are happy to support Globe in bringing our shared vision of digitalizing seniors to fruition. SM has long given seniors priority in our initiatives. So our partnership with Globe for the #SeniorDigizens campaign is natural and seamless,” said Jay Beltran, head of Sales and Marketing at Digital Advantage Corporation.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens is led by its chairperson and CEO Atty. Frank Quijano has a booth where seniors are guided on registering in its database, which the agency hopes to build to take stock of the living situation, health concerns, skills, and other important information about the country’s roughly 11 million senior citizens. The NCSC will also bring volunteers to help seniors in tech tutorials.