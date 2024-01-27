Food stamp scheme starts

The Department of Social Welfare and Development over the weekend started the community validation and scope registration for the pilot beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program, or FSP, in San Mariano, Isabela.

Assistant Regional Director for Operations Franco Lopez, OIC of DSWD Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley), expressed appreciation for the participation of the local government of San Mariano in the FSP implementation.

“The leadership of San Mariano is truly impressive because, just like with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) where the pilot implementation also took place, the positive impact of the program and the prompt collaboration of the local government could not be denied. That’s why we believe that the Food Stamp Program will also be successful,” Lopez said.

Some 475 households are expected to participate in the FSP validation and registration process which includes an orientation on the rules of the program, profiling, and biometrics registration.

The qualified pilot beneficiaries will receive their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards next month.

Earlier on 15 January, the DSWD, through its field office, signed a memorandum of understanding with the LGU of San Mariano for the pilot implementation of the FSP.

The municipality was identified as one of the FSP pilot areas due to its being a geographically isolated and disadvantaged area whose constituents required food assistance.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos administration that aims to address involuntary hunger by providing its beneficiaries with access to monetary-based assistance and invites them to become more productive citizens by participating in capacity building and training to improve their employable skills.

The FSP is currently on its pilot-run in Tondo, Manila and in Dapa, Siargao Island.