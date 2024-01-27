FL bridges gaps, builds futures

Officials of the business advocacy group Go Negosyo met with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos last 23 January to express their support and explore how they can contribute to the Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan, or LAB, For All initiative to bring primary services closer to Filipinos.

The First Lady played a dual role on the public stage recently — fostering a collaboration for essential services with business leaders and championing education in her ancestral home province.

These seemingly disparate engagements highlight the multifaceted nature of her work and the diverse areas she prioritizes in her role as First Lady.

The focus of the discussion with Go Negosyo was the government program aimed at bringing essential services closer to Filipinos in far-flung communities.

Go Negosyo pledged its support, particularly in empowering LAB For All beneficiaries, especially women, to become entrepreneurs. This focus on economic empowerment aligns seamlessly with the core mission of LAB For All, which is to provide not just immediate assistance but also sustainable solutions for long-term well-being.

Joey Concepcion, Go Negosyo founder, aptly underscored the crucial role of private sector collaboration in the success of government initiatives like LAB For All.

“The whole-of-government approach depends on the successful collaboration between the government and the private sector, and we are ready to respond,” Concepcion said.

The engagement reflects the growing recognition of the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling complex social challenges.

The involvement of various government agencies like the Public Attorney’s Office, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, and TESDA in the LAB For All caravan further emphasizes the program’s comprehensive nature.

By addressing a range of needs from legal aid to healthcare and livelihood opportunities, LAB For All has the potential to create a significant positive impact on the lives of Filipinos in underserved communities.

Mrs. Marcos’ commitment to education was evident in her recent participation in the groundbreaking for the new College of Law building at the West Visayas State University, or WVSU, in Iloilo City. This state-of-the-art facility, boasting modern amenities and technology, promises to enhance the learning experience for aspiring lawyers in the region.

The significance of the new College of Law extends beyond its physical structure. As the first and only state university offering legal education in the Western Visayas region, it represents a crucial step towards democratizing access to legal education and fostering a future generation of legal professionals committed to justice and the rule of law.

The First Lady’s connection to WVSU — with her father and mother having roots in Iloilo — adds another layer of meaning to her involvement in the project. Her return to teaching at the university earlier this month further demonstrates her passion for education and her dedication to contributing to the development of her ancestral home.

Multifaceted service

The past week’s events offer a glimpse into the multifaceted role that the First Lady is carving out for herself.

From championing economic empowerment for marginalized communities to fostering collaboration between the government and private sector to investing in education and regional development, her engagement spans a broad spectrum of critical issues.

Empowering individuals through entrepreneurship aligns seamlessly with providing primary healthcare services through LAB For All.

Similarly, investing in legal education in Iloilo can contribute to fostering a more just and equitable society, a goal that underpins the LAB For All initiative.

By addressing these diverse yet interconnected issues, Mrs. Marcos exemplifies a holistic approach to public service.