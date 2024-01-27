FDA warns public vs. use of 'unnotified' bleaching soap

The Food and Drug Administration cautioned people against using a bleaching soap product that has not been approved.

In an advisory on Friday, the FDA cautioned the public against the purchase of "Gayumaku Bleaching Soap."

The agency said the product showed no valid Certificate of Product Notification and the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution, use, promotion, or sponsorship without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

"Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals," the FDA noted.

"The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure," it added.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.