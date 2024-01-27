FDA cautions vs use, purchase of 'unnotified' cosmetic product

The Food and Drug Administration issued a caution against using or purchasing a bleaching cosmetic product that lacks approval or notification.

In an advisory on Friday, said "Bys Compact Powder Light" is unnotified and showed no valid "Certificate of Product Notification."

The FDA said the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution, use, promotion, or sponsorship without the proper authorization from the agency is prohibited.

"Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals," the FDA noted.

"The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure," it added.

It also warned establishments against distributing violative products "until they have fully complied with the rules and regulations of the FDA."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.