DoH, FDA flag milk, whitening products

The Department of Health warned the public against a fake website using the agency’s name to endorse a milk product.

In an advisory over the weekend, the DoH refuted reports circulating online that it is endorsing a specific brand of powdered milk claiming to contain Colostrum.

“The DoH clarifies that no endorsement has been made by the department and its affiliate organization,” it said. The DoH said criminal charges may be filed against those behind the website and false claim.

It urged the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration also cautioned consumers against the purchase and use of an “Unnotified” bleaching cosmetic product.

The FDA said the “Bys Compact Powder Light” is unnotified and showed no valid “Certificate of Product Notification.”

It stressed that the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution, use, promotion, or sponsorship of any product without the proper authorization from the agency is prohibited.

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals,” the FDA noted.

“The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result in adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure,” it added.

The FDA urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.