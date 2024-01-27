Deaf heard

The Philippine School for the Deaf has been a cornerstone of the deaf community in the Philippines and throughout Asia.

Established in 1907, PSD has a long and proud history of providing educational opportunities for deaf students. As the only government-owned institution for the deaf in the country, it plays an essential role in empowering individuals with hearing impairments and fostering their inclusion in society.

Years of dedicated use had taken its toll on PSD’s facilities, leaving them in need of significant refurbishment. This was particularly true for the senior high school laboratory building, which was in dire need of rehabilitation.

“Our challenges include the rehabilitation, major repairs, and maintenance of the school facilities and buildings,” PSD principal Shery Funcion said. “Because of these, limited ‘yung mga magagawa ng ating mga learners. The teachers cannot really maximize the tasks and activities they give to the students.”